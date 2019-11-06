The scorching weather on Sunday was appropriate for the final event in this year's Tauranga Arts Festival. A sizzling expert discussion on a hot topic - climate change - saw the 10-day festival draw to a close.

The festival saw crowds flock to the Tauranga CBD, where the magical Carrus Crystal Palace and Baycourt played host to the majority of the shows.

Outgoing festival director Jo Bond said the team was now in pack-down mode after a good run.

"I'm tired but happy."

Bond estimated the festival drew about 600 people to the three venues in the CBD on some nights.

"It was great to see bars and restaurants full of people. It's a positive thing for the CBD."

She was impressed with the audience responses to shows, as were those on stage.

"The performers really love the audience response here. I've got lots of lovely emails from performers about the audience response.

"I couldn't be happier with the programme. It's supposed to fit together like a jigsaw, with a range of performance, challenging and entertainment shows."

Bond would stay on as festival director until the end of the year and help the new director transition into the role. The Board was currently recruiting for a new director.

"It's been such a privilege. Arts are important for communities," she said.

"I've really enjoyed it."

The festival also saw the first-ever Fringe Village take place, where grassroots music, arts, theatre, film and much more were put on show at the Historic Village.

Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson said the one-day event drew between 4000 and 5000 people through the front gates.

Anderson said it was a misconception that Tauranga was a "cultural wasteland" given the number of artists and spectators alike that turned out to the event that sought to make grassroots arts accessible to people.

"It's made possible because passionate people throw their heart and soul in."

Tauranga City Council community services general manager Gareth Wallis said events like the festival were integral to strengthening the creative energy and growing the social and economic wellbeing of Tauranga.

He said the most recent report indicated the 2015 festival attracted 2980 visitors to Tauranga, including day visitors from surrounding regions. In aggregate, these visitors generated 3090 visitor nights in Tauranga with each visitor staying an average of 1.04 nights in the region.

Wallis said the festival increased Tauranga's regional GDP by $468,000 excluding GST.

He said it was reasonable to expect the 2019 festival would achieve similar, if not higher, results.

Tourism Bay of Plenty marketing and communications executive Ella Shirley said the festival incentivised people to travel to Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty during off-peak and shoulder seasons.

"Tauranga is an amazing backdrop for festival-goers who come from out of town and contribute to our local economy."