Race one of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series is in the books and it is Rotorua's Sam Shaw and Jenna Hastings who have the early series leads.

On Saturday, Shaw came finished first with an overall time of 29m 30s and Jenna Hastings was the first female with a time of 34m 30s.

Shaw, who has spent much of the year racing in the Enduro World Series, said he was stoked with the win.

"I have been laying low on the preparation side of things as am keen to be having a little 'off season' while still racing. It's too hard to stay away. I did put in leave for work off on Friday though to get a good ride in the day before the race."

He said it was a great day out on the bike with great weather and trail conditions.

"I have been playing around on a smaller travel trail bike and it's really livened the trails so had a lot of fun down each stage. Kept the pace a little conservative and it paid off as I had a clean day on the bike.

"I was feeling good, but never expect to win. There is so much talent coming through at these events that it is hard work just to get on the podium."

Riders of all ages and abilities took on Giant 2W Gravity Enduro race one. Photo / Cameron Mackenzie

Hastings, 15, said the result was unexpected but she was happy and would be back for race two.

"It feels really good to win considering how young I am. I was a bit tired on some of the longest stages but I just had to push through."

She said she didn't feel as prepared for the race as she would have liked.

"I had a concussion leading up to it so decided to take it easy and have some fun which is the main thing. I was kind of just having fun throughout the whole thing and just not really worrying about my result."

Event Director Craig Murray said the event went to plan.

"We had beautiful weather. There were amazing competitors, smiles and happy faces all the way through. It was really awesome. Bring on Round two."

Race one sold out with entries still available for race two on December 7 and race three on February 22.

The Giant 2W Gravity Enduro series is for everyone who loves riding their mountain bike. Skills, fitness and tactics play an equal role in the execution of each timed downhill "race stage" over the course of the event to decide who will be crowned champion.

Giant 2W Gravity Enduro - Race One Long Course Results

Men:

1st Sam Shaw, 2nd Daniel Self, 3rd Connor Hamilton.

Women:

1st Jenna Hastings, 2nd Sarah McCallum, 3rd Lynette Deacon.