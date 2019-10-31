Maketu Coastguard have taken out of the title of National Unit of the Year for the second-year running.

The crew were awarded the title out of 67 other national volunteer units at the Coastguard New Zealand National Award ceremony last month.

Julie Cross from Maketu Coastguard said receiving the highest service award two years running was a phenomenal accomplishment and all members of the small unit were proud.

The annual ceremony recognised coastguard volunteers and units across seven award categories, acknowledging the rescues undertaken on the boats as well as the work that goes on behind the scenes.

Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Patrick Holmes said the awards provided an opportunity for the organisation to pause and reflect on the contribution the volunteers make.

"Last year 6797 New Zealanders were brought home to their families thanks to the selflessness and dedication of our 2052 volunteers around the country, they really are good people doing extraordinary things in our communities."

The Unit of the Year Award was given to units who demonstrated excellence in a number of areas.

Unit president of Maketu Coastguard Shane Beech said the volunteers had a busy year with some very dramatic rescues, multi-unit search missions and more.

The unit was now planning their next bar crossing training event for the public which will be held in early December.

The event allowed for members of the public to learn key skills in crossing a river bar safely and getting a ride on the coastguard vessel.

The Maketu Coastguard unit supports all types of boaties along the coastline from Pāpāmoa to Matatā.