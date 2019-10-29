Time to wipe the cobwebs off the beach towel and sunblock as scorching temperatures come to the Bay.

The region and the country will be treated to temperatures looming around the 30C range this weekend.

Sunday is looking to be an absolute treat for many, with Rotorua hitting 28C, Tauranga sitting at 27C and Whakatāne with 25C.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the weather coming to the Bay was looking "pretty nice" and would be a pleasant treat after a cold October.

Little said the reason for the spike in temperatures was due to a ridge of high pressure slowly moving across the country.

It was the time of year where the air was warming up as the sun got hotter, creating a nice westerly flow, he said.

The Bay of Plenty would be up there in one of the warmest parts of the country this weekend, he said.

Summer is well and truly on its way.

FORECAST:

Rotorua

Saturday - Fine with light winds. High of 22C, low of 9C.

Sunday - Fine and warm. Light winds. 28C, 12C.

Monday - Fine with light winds. 27C, 12C.

Tauranga

Saturday - Fine with light winds. High of 23C, low of 11C.

Sunday - Fine and warm. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 27C, 13C.

Monday - Fine with westerlies. 27C, 13C.

Whakatāne

Saturday - Fine with light winds. High of 21C, low of 9C.

Sunday - Fine and warm. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 25C, 13C.

Monday - Fine with light winds. 26C, 13C.