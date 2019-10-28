Every dog has their day and the Mud Dog Run may well be just that for many Bay of Plenty pooches.

The TECT All Terrain Park, that sits halfway between Rotorua and Tauranga, will be overrun next Sunday by pups and their owners at the second annual Mud Dog Run event.

Hosted by both the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council, the event features 2.5km and 6km runs through the park, with loads of mud and water-filled obstacles.

Last year the event had more than 250 people head along, with bigger numbers expected this year.

Both the courses will run simultaneously at both 11am and 1pm, with food and drink available on the day.

Council's Animal Services Officer Betty Hall said participants would be "climbing, running, crawling under cargo nets and taking a dip in a muddy pond."

"There is no doubt you will need a spare change of clothes."

Even if people do not have a pooch to bring along, they can still get involved, she said.



Online registrations close on November 6, but cash-only entries will be still be taken on the day.



The Mud Dog Run is the first of eight fun run or walks in the Western Bay Wander Dogs Summer Series.