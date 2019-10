One person has been injured in a crash near Baypark Stadium in Mount Maunganui.

Police were called to the scene at the roundabout intersection of State Highway 29A and Truman lane about 1.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

She said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash was blocking the entrance to Truman Lane. A passer-by said traffic was being held up.