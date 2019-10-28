Hot, sunny weather and a smorgasbord of events helped Tauranga's eateries and accommodation providers reap the benefits of a bumper Labour Weekend.

Long weekend events such as the Tauranga Arts Festival, Springfest, and the inaugural Tauranga Fringe Village drew plenty of people to the city for a "fantastic weekend", said Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Millie Newitt.

"Springfest day ... involved 12 downtown bars and restaurants playing live music from noon to late ... helped to keep downtown businesses thriving," she said.

Springfest is aimed at celebrating the start of summer and Newitt said there was a great vibe with lots of people out enjoying themselves.

"You really realise what a fantastic city centre we have," she said.

CBK Craft Bar Kitchen Tauranga owner-operator Billy Emeny said Springfest was "a really cool idea" and he and other eateries were busy day and night.

"... Events like Springfest gives people another reason to come down to the CBD to eat and shop," he said.

"It reinforces that if we all work together, everyone benefits."

Alan Sciascia, Bay of Plenty regional manager at Hospitality New Zealand, said it had been a good weekend, helped by the weather which always brought more people to the region.

"Generally speaking, it's been a quite good weekend for most hospitality operators, and I think they will be pleased about how things have gone this Labour weekend, he said.

Papamoa Beach Resort director Bruce Crosby said while their campsites were never full at this time of year, his 38 units in the resort were fully booked.

"It really depends on the weather and it couldn't have come right at a better time. The beach was looking a million bucks and lots of people were out in the surf swimming.

On Sunday night, the resort had 468 people staying which Crosby was "very pleased" about.

"This included groups attending sporting events and the Tauranga Mini Nationals which definitely helped keep our bookings up over the weekend," Crosby said.

A Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park spokeswoman said yesterday the camping ground at the base of Mauao was full on Saturday and Sunday, with lots of pre-bookings.

"Although we had fewer bookings today [Monday], we were still quite busy," she said.

Tony Bullot, Accommodation New Zealand Bay of Plenty chairman, said Tauranga's moteliers' bookings were full Saturday and Sunday.

"Although the motels filled up late as some people left bookings until the last minute waiting to see what the weather was going to be like. But overall we are very pleased."

The Budd family from Welcome Bay family spent Labour Day on the beach.

Lisa and Daryl Budd brought their two daughters Kenzie, 5, and Sienna, 2, to Pāpāmoa beach to enjoy the last day of the long weekend.

"Just for some fun," Lisa said.

"The girls are learning to swim so we thought we would bring them down here to practice paddling in the ocean and give the beach a go."

"The girls love coming here," Lisa said.

- Additional reporting Zoe Hunter