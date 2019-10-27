Big love for small cars was the order of the day at the Mini Nationals held in Tauranga during Labour Weekend.

Two years of planning went into the three-day event which drew people from as far as Australia.

Mini clubs from around New Zealand took turns holding the annual event. Tauranga Mini Owner's Club happened to host this year's celebrations, which also marked the 25th anniversary of the Nationals and the 60th anniversary of the creation of the itsy-bitsy car.

One hundred and sixty-seven people registered for the weekend which included Sunday's Funkhana, an event where driver's expertise was tested by an obstacle course.

Tauranga Mini Owner's Club member Murray Sutton was one of the cheery enthusiasts milling about at the Funkhana.

"It starts off as a hobby and then becomes an obsession," he said with a laugh. "People get really into them and really love them."

One driver navigating the Funkhana activity on Sunday at the Mini Nationals. Photo / George Novak

Sutton relished the comradery and easy competitiveness of the events. He said 224 cars had turned out to the Show and Shine event on Saturday.

A long-time Mini lover, Sutton joined the club when he moved from Nelson to Tauranga five years ago. The club had 17 members when he had arrived but now boasted 63.

He said a lot of money went into the cars but the joy and nostalgia he got was worth every penny.

"You get to my age and you have some spare cash to buy stuff you had when you were a kid," he said. "Sometimes you work at it and wonder why you do it, but then you talk to people who say they regret selling theirs."

Justin Glavish navigates his 1973 Austin mini at the Funkhana. Photo / George Novak

Sutton's son was also a fan. The duo owned eight Minis between the two of them, ranging from old-style models to new BMW makes.

Sutton's 15-year-old granddaughter was also set to get her own car as soon as she could drive.

"It becomes a family thing," he said.

Club secretary Hanna Peters was among those who had been hooked into the hobby by a family member.

Her father owned a Mini and had got involved in the club. Next thing she knew, Peters was secretary of the club.

"I'm passionate about Minis but I don't even own one," she said.

The club meets each month for drives around the country.

Any car with a Mini-vehicle was eligible to join, she said.

"'We love Minis'. It's our motto."