A Tauranga Lotto player has another reason to enjoy the long weekend after winning $333,333 in last night's live First Division draw.

The local player joined two other players from Kaikohe and Waikato who took home the sum.

The winning Tauranga ticket was sold at AJ's Lotto in Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Due to the ongoing impact on TVNZ's studios from the central Auckland fire, Lotto NZ was unable to conduct tonight's Lotto draw live on air (draw number 1902). As a result, the draw was conducted off-air under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning locations should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.