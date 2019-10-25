A jam-packed weekend has just started for hundreds of dogs and their owners, as they put their best paws forward in national Championship shows this weekend.

The Tauranga Kennel Association is once again hosting its Championship Shows in conjunction with the Bay of Plenty Gundog Show Society at the Uretara Domain over Labour Weekend.

More than 550 dogs of numerous breeds are taking part in the Championship shows, including toy, utility, gundog, non-sporting, terrier, working and hound breeds.

The Bay of Plenty Gundog Show Society Championship Shows are being held today.

The Tauranga Kennel Association's Annual Allbreeds Championship Shows are on tomorrow and Monday, at which toy, utility, gundog and non sporting breeds will show tomorrow, with terrier, working and hound breeds showing on Monday.

Today's events also include Specialty Shows - Pomeranian Championship Show starts at 1pm, Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute Championship Shows at 9am, and Poodle Club Ribbon Parade starts at 1pm.

Of the seven groups, the best of the group winner will be selected, with the top seven dogs going through to the finals on Monday, for the judges to select two Best in Show winners.

The finals will not begin before 12pm.

The judging panel includes three judges from Canada, one from Perth and one from New Zealand.

Tauranga Kennel Association Championship show manager Michele Reichmuth said this was another great, free public entry event for the community of Katikati to go along to.

"It's a chance to view many different breeds of dogs and talk to the breeders if you are looking to buy a future family companion, or to learn how to get involved in pedigree dogs, or to just enjoy so many furry friends in one place."

She said there would be plenty of stalls where people could buy different items for their own dogs.

There would be food, coffee and ice cream too, she said.

Michele said the grounds were so loved by the exhibitors and it had become a popular event to attend.

"The community and businesses are served well by the extra customers that come to town."

The event runs over the three days starting from 8.30am to 3pm.

Entry is free to the public.

For information on the schedule and the breed lists go to the Tauranga Kennel Association's Facebook page.