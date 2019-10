A road is blocked after a tractor caught on fire west of Whakatāne.

Two fire trucks were called to the intersection of Luxton Rd and State Highway 30 at 3.56pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the tractor was ablaze on the road and no one was injured.

The road was blocked as burnt rubber and debris lay on the road, she said. They were waiting for the council to clean it up.

A police media spokesman said police were also at the scene.