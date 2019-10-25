Participants of Bay of Plenty Cricket's GoGirl programme will have the opportunity to see some of the representative opportunities on offer this weekend.

Bay of Plenty Cricket are hosting the inaugural Under-15 Girls Tournament at the Gordon Spratt Reserve over the first two days of the Labour Day weekend break.

During the tournament, Bay of Plenty will take on Taranaki, Manawatu and the Cornwall Cricket Club in Twenty20 competition.

The GoGirl programme, which started in the Western Bay of Plenty of Plenty this week, is a very important cog in the Bay of Plenty Cricket girls' pathway and last year was delivered to more than 600 Years 4–6 girls in three Bay of Plenty regions.

"Providing proof of the achievement of the programme, 50 per cent of the players in this under-15 team took part in primary school based GoGirls," said BOPCA women's cricket officer Rebecca Yee.

"The team is coached by Jake Ryan, teacher in charge of girls' cricket at Tauranga Intermediate, who has been integral to the success of this current crop of players.

"Bay of Plenty Cricket are very excited to host the three teams on Labour weekend. It will be a new experience for the players, as we have not played Taranaki or Manawatu before."

Much of the impetus for the tournament came from the Bay of Plenty participation in an Under-14 girls' tournament, hosted by the Cornwall Cricket Club in Auckland last April.

While the first days play was ruined by rain, day two resulted in the Bay of Plenty representatives winning both their encounters against the two Cornwall club teams that competed in the tournament.

Bay of Plenty Team

Tash Wakelin, Grace Kahle (Aquinas College) Jorja Neill (Tauhara College) Macy Donaghy (Otumoetai College), Elle Archer, Amelia Harvey, Aimee Unwin (Tauranga Girls' College), Mya Clarke (Te Puke High School), Brittany Jenkins (Tauranga Intermediate), Sabine Atttrill (Mount Maunganui Intermediate).