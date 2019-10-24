The slide at a popular central Tauranga playground has been set on fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to reports of a playground on fire about 5.45am today.

She said upon arrival, the slide was on fire and was quickly extinguished.

The slide was set alight in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The fire was being treated as suspicious and had been reported to both the Tauranga City Council and police, she said.

Tauranga City Council posted on social media saying "The Strand slide is out of action after someone lit it on fire this morning."

The fire is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Tauranga City Council

It said they were trying to get it fixed as soon as possible, but it would be fenced off until it was repaired.

General Manager of community services Gareth Wallis said the damage was "really disappointing" and would mean "kids won't have a slide to play on over the long weekend at this playground."

He said teams were currently cleaning up the site and in the process of ordering parts to repair the slide, mat and astro turf and it will take a few weeks to get things fixed.