Labour weekend is looking to be a pearler in the Bay of Plenty.

With temperatures expected to rise and a bunch of events on offer the region will come to life.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the last week had seen south-westerly winds bring cold temperatures to the region, however as these ease, the warm weather will creep back in.

He said both Rotorua and Tauranga temperatures will be sitting comfortably in the late teens to early 20s for Saturday and Sunday, however, scattered cloud and light showers will sweep the region come Monday.

These warm temperatures will bring the region's beaches back to life as the first official weekend of lifeguard patrols take off for Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa and Omanu.

Patrol captain for the Mount Maunganui lifeguard services Jamie Troughton said they were expecting a cracker weekend on the beach with hopes that minimal wind will warm the water up.

Some people would still be reluctant to swim as the water was sitting around 15C, but the decent weather and minimal swells will make a difference, he said.

He said a number of new lifeguards will be starting this season so it would be quite an exciting time.

The Maketu Lifesaving Club was also holding their open day this Sunday to attract more lifeguards for the "neat little community", he said.

In terms of things to do, not a single person could be bored.

In Rotorua, the weekend will be kicked off by the annual Oktoberfest-style Beerfest festival at the Okere Falls Store from 5pm Friday night and Saturday from 2pm.

The two-day event is always a blast with good music, food and some great german costumes.

Okere Falls Beerfest is always a hit in Rotorua. Photo / File

The Whaka100 Mountain Bike Marathon is set to take place in the city over the weekend with more than 1400 people travelling from 15 countries to race.

In Tauranga, the Labour Weekend Blues & Brews Fest at The Hop House will take place both weekend days from 12pm with top quality beers and entertainment, as well as fun activities for the whole family.

A Family Fun Run put on by the Tauranga Crossing in support of local charities A Day of Magic and Donor Choice will take place around The Lakes on Sunday from 9am.

Keen participants can dress up to walk or run the 2.5km or 5km courses in the name of charity.

Both cities will be treated to Diwali Festivals of lights taking place in Tauranga tonight and Rotorua tomorrow .

Diwali is India's most anticipated and celebrated jubilee with an array of lights, lamps and dancing expected to fill Tauranga's Historic Village and Rotorua's Te Manawa.

As many people rush to the Bay of Plenty for a weekend of fun, traffic is likely to be tight.

New Zealand Transport Agency director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said with fine weather forecast, motorists should prepare for the roads to be busier than normal.

Bay of Plenty motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges, on State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi and State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga.

In Rotorua, the Whaka100 on Waipa State Mill Rd will likely cause delays on State Highway 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

I'Anson said motorists should take extra care driving in holiday periods due to increased traffic volumes, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Rotorua -

Tomorrow : Fine with light winds. High of 19C, low of 8C.

Sunday: Fine with light winds. High of 22C, low of 11C.

Monday: Increasing cloud. Rain and northwesterlies from afternoon. High of 18C, low of 9C.

Tauranga -

Tomorrow : Fine with light winds. High of 21C, low of 11C.

Sunday: Fine with light winds. High of 23C, low of 13C.

Monday: Increasing cloud. Rain and northwesterlies from afternoon. High of 20C, low of 11C.

WHATS ON:

Tauranga:

Key events this Labour Weekend:

Labour Weekend Blues & Brews Fest. The Hop House. October 26-27 at 12pm.

Mini Nationals 2019, October 26-27, Cliff Rd carpark, Tauranga CBD

North Island BMX Titles, 10.40am October 26 and 10.00am October 27, Cambridge Park

Mauao Beach Volleyball, 8am to 6pm, October 26, Mount Main Beach

Family fun run around the lakes for charity, 9am to 12pm, October 27, Tauranga Crossing

2019 Rugby World Cup City Hub, Our Place. Willow Street. October 26, 9pm-11pm.

Springfest. (across various Tauranga CBD venues),12pm till late, October 27, Downtown Tauranga

Doof of the Dead, 7.45pm, October 27, Totara Street

Tauranga Arts Festival. Full list of events here.

Historic Village:

Diwali Festival, 4pm to 10pm, October 25

Tauranga Fringe Village, 10am to 7pm, October 26

Trustpower Baypark Arena:

HoopNation, 10am, October 25 to October 28 8pm.

Rotorua:

Velocity Valley 21st Birthday. Paradise Valley Rd. October 26, 27 and 28.

Okere Falls Beerfest. October 25 from 5pm and 26 from 2pm. Okere Falls Store.

The Great Electric Bike Challenge. October 26 10am-4pm. 1265 Fenton St.