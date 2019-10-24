Turns out twice is the charm for Waihī taking out the most beautiful small town award after two years in the running.
Waihī took the win because of their strides towards sustainability, waste management and beautification.
The win was one of 14 categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) annual awards which were held at the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum last night.
The competition recognised the environmental excellence of individuals, groups, businesses and schools. KNZB is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to keeping communities clean, safe and beautiful with campaigns like 'Be A Tidy Kiwi' and 'Do the Right Thing'.
In the past year, they have more than doubled the number of volunteers who attend community clean-ups.
In March, the local council-funded 600 menstrual cups to combat period poverty.
It also started the Town Portraits Project, which aimed to bring inspirational people from Waihī's past to life through a series of portraits scattered around the town on blank walls.
KNZB's cheif executive Heather Saunderson said the selected finalists demonstrated leadership and innovation to build resilient towns and cities.
"These towns and cities are truly leading the way in tackling a variety of environmental issues, and we believe that their call to action will inspire others to create change."
Winners and finalist
Beautiful Towns and Cities
Most Beautiful Small Town
Winner: Waihī
Hanmer Springs
Most Beautiful Large Town
Winner: Cambridge
Pukekohe
Most Beautiful City
Winner: Lower Hutt City
Whanganui
Outstanding Service Award
Winner: Lower Hutt City
Community Awards
Klean Kanteen Community Environmental Initiative Award
Winner: RefillNZ
Sea Walls Tairawhiti
Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge
Community Group Award
Winner: For Our Real Clean Environment (FORCE)
World Mission Society Church of God
Friends of the Waiwhetu
Sustainable Schools Award, proudly sponsored by New Zealand Couriers
Winner: : Francis Douglas Memorial College (New Plymouth)
Rangiruru Girls School (Christchurch)
Salisbury School (Richmond)
Businesses
Most Sustainable Business
Winner: The Rubbish Whisperer
CaliWoods
Eastern Drycleaners
Most Sustainable Business Project
Winner: Vendella
Remix Plastic project by Clever Green Limited
Individual Awards
Tidy Kiwi Award
Winner: Alan Pope
Nick Connop & Karen Lee
Kenny McCracken
Young Legend Award
Winner: Sarah Nicholls
E Wen Wong
Rosetta Brown
Local Hero Award
Winner: Laura Cope
Best Places
Best Loo Award, sponsored by Plumbing World
Winner: Colac Bay Toilet
Port Ōhope Wharf Permaloo
Spa Park
Best Street Award, sponsored by Resene
Winner: Ridgway Street, Whanganui
Greytown Main Street, Wairarapa
Seymour Avenue, Nelson
Kiwi's Choice Award, sponsored by Resene
Winner: Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park
Otumuheke Hot Stream
Blue Flag Supreme Best Practice Award
Winner: Outboard Boating Club Auckland
Westhaven Marina
The Landing
Orakei Marina