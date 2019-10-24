More than 1600 properties in the Western Bay of Plenty are without power and a tree being blown into power lines has been blamed.

The 1604 homes in the Lower Kaimai are experiencing the outage.

According to the PowerCo website, there are 753 Omanawa without power and 851properties in Whakamarama.

A tree has blown on the power lines in the Lower Kaimai. Photo / Supplied

The power was cut about 4pm for both sites and expected to be turned back on at 9pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokesman said a tree had blown into power lines which could have caused the power line.

He said there no reported injuries.