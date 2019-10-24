Police are on the hunt for a 38-year-old man with links to Waihi in relation to a firearms incident in Paeroa.

They are looking for Tawhai Peake, who was allegedly involved in an incident that saw a number of officers head to the scene of a Paeroa address on Tuesday.

The Tauranga armed offenders squad were called to reports of a person with a firearm.

Officers were deployed about 7pm to a fight at a Paeroa address that had escalated.

Police are wanting to speak to 38-year-old Tawhai Peeke in relation to a firearms incident on Tuesday in Paeroa. Photo / Supplied

No one was injured in this particular incident.

He is described as around 187cm tall and medium build. He is believed to have links to the Paeroa, Waihi and Hamilton areas.

Peeke is known to carry firearms, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.