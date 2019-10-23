A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and shoplifting from a Pāpāmoa store.

A police spokeswoman said a man allegedly stole some items and assaulted staff at a shop on Gravatt Rd about 10.45am yesterday.

The man allegedly fled to his car and drove off and the vehicle was found a short time later on Turrett Rd, she said.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man yesterday and charged him with shoplifting and possession of cannabis.

She said the man was not charged with the assault as it was alleged he only pushed a staff member.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

