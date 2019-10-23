Three Bay of Plenty lotto players will be cheering through the long weekend after winning a $16,000 boost with Lotto Second Divison.

The players, two from Tauranga and one from Whakatāne, join eight others from around the country to snag the prize.

The winning Bay tickets were sold at Countdown Bayfair, Ōhauiti Four Square and Paper Plus Whakatāne.

Due to the fire in central Auckland, Lotto NZ was unable to conduct last night's live Lotto draw from its TVNZ studios. The draw was conducted off-air under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

If anyone bought their ticket from the following store, they should write their name on the back and get it checked immediately.

Winning stores:

Pak N Save Silverdale - Silverdale

Countdown Silverdale - Silverdale

Countdown Te Atatu - Auckland

MyLotto - Auckland

New World Stonefields - Auckland

Countdown Bayfair - Tauranga

Ohauiti Four Square - Tauranga

Paper Plus Whakātane - Whakatāne

MyLotto - Hawkes Bay

St Martins New World Supermarket - Christchurch

MyLotto - Otago