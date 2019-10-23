The Bay will be treated to 10 days of entertaining and thought-provoking shows as the Tauranga Arts Festival kicks off today.

The festival will run until November 3. The line-up includes a diverse range of events, including theatre, live music, art exhibitions, dance and a speaker programme, with both home-grown and international talent.

The Tauranga CBD will be the central hub of the festival with the Carrus Crystal Palace was set up this week near Baycourt. Events will also be put on across the Western Bay of Plenty, from Katikati to Te Puke.

Tauranga Arts Festival director Jo Bond is excited for the festival to begin. Photo / George Novak

According to data collected by the festival, more than 500,000 people, including school children, have attended a festival event since its inception in 1999.

The 2017 programme drew more than 47,000 people, according to the data.

Festival director Jo Bond said performers had arrived this week and the team was ready to rumble on with the festival.

This was the last festival Bond would direct after she announced she was stepping down from the role after six years.

"It's bittersweet. It's a privilege and I've loved it, but I'm a firm believer that change is good," Bond said.

Bond thanked the sponsors, partners and community for their support in putting the events on.

"It's everybody's festival," she said.

Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Millie Newitt said the "vibrant and eclectic line-up of events" drew a large and diverse crowd, leaving the city to reap the economic, social and cultural rewards of the festival".

"It is such a fantastic event for us in the city centre," Newitt said.

Creative Bay of Plenty Trust Board chairwoman Suzanne McNicol said the festival was a "pivotal event" for residents and visitors alike.

McNicol said the festival provided a compelling reason for visitors to come to the area, particularly during Labour weekend.

"Perhaps most importantly, our own creative community of grassroots and established artists and performers get to showcase their craft and learn from exposure to international shows."

She urged people to check out festival events as a show's popularity helped drive what events would be bought to the area in the future.



Members of the 'Limbo' circus troupe spent yesterday rehearsing at Baycourt theatre ahead of three shows at the Tauranga Arts Festival tomorrow and Saturday. The troupe, which was founded six years ago in Australia, includes award-winning Australian dancer Hilton Denis, Austrian contortionist Penelope Elena, award-winning musician and composer Sxip Shirey and sword-swallower and fire-eater Heather Holliday, both from New York.

The Limbo troupe includes Hilton Denis (far left, kneeling), Penelope Elena (third from left), Sxip Shirey (second from right) and Heather Holliday (right). Photo / Supplied

Limbo performer, sword-swallower and fire-eater, Heather Holliday. Photo / Supplied

Heather Holliday, who taught herself to swallow swords at age 17 in her native New York, practises her skills at Baycourt theatre in readiness for 'Limbo', a circus-cabaret at the Tauranga Arts Festival tomorrow and Saturday. The show, which features contortionists, acrobatics and dancing, is accompanied by live music led by award-winning musician and composer Sxip Shirey.

Accompanied by live music, 'Limbo' performs at 8pm tomorrow and Saturday and at 2pm on Saturday. Tickets from Baycourt or taurangafestival.co.nz.



