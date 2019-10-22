A woman remains stable in hospital more than a week on from a crash into the Wairoa River that took the life of a Putaruru man.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said the 48-year-old female was in a stable condition in a Tauranga Hospital ward.

This condition was unchanged since last Thursday.

Two people were inside the car when it veered off State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai into the river about 7.40pm on October 15.

Last week police named the man who died in the crash as 51-year-old Shane Michael King from Putaruru.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward with information about the Wairoa River crash tragedy.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who had travelled this stretch of highway in the two hours before the crash, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on October 15."