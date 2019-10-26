The population of Tauranga and the Western Bay is steadily increasing, together with the wider Bay of Plenty region, according to new figures from Statistics New Zealand.

Tauranga City's estimated population sat at 144,700 as at the year ended June 2019, a 2.7 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Western Bay of Plenty's estimated population is 53,900 at the year ended June 2019, a 1.9 per cent increase.

The percentage of people aged 65 years and over was also estimated to increase. In the Western Bay, this was estimated to sit at 21.9 per cent, up 2.8 per cent from 2013.

In Tauranga, this was estimated to sit at 20 per cent, up 1 per cent from 2013.

This comes as the Bay of Plenty was highlighted as the third the fastest-growing region in the country.

An estimated 324,000 people live in the Bay of Plenty as of the year ending June 2019, a 2 per cent increase from 2018.

This compared to Northland, which enjoyed a 2.3 per cent increase, and Waikato's increase of 2.1 per cent. The national average was 1.6 per cent.

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson referred the Bay of Plenty Times to the council's 2019 Pre-election Report when approached regarding the impact of population growth.

Land supply, transport congestion and funding, risks associated with new buildings and development, such as the outcome of the Bella Vista subdivision, were among the challenges the council identified.

According to the report, the council had identified and worked on a number of key projects to accommodate the growth. This included the Southern Pipeline for wastewater, airport terminal upgrades and improving transport options.

The council flagged waste collection, cycleways, water supply, climate change action and housing development at Te Tumu and Tauriko West among the key projects that will help manage the city's growth.

A spokesperson for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council said growth throughout the district, particularly in Katikati, Te Puke, Ōmokoroa and Waihī Beach, had put pressure on existing services and infrastructure.

The council had, however, significantly invested in infrastructure over the last 15 years to accommodate the growth. This investment had been mainly funded by loans and the council welcomed growth in the area as the increased population helped repay the loans.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board planning and funding general manager Simon Everitt said the DHB was experiencing a significantly increased demand on all its services, including Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals.

Acute inpatient services and emergency departments were particularly under the crunch, with more than $1 million worth of unbudgeted services delivered in the two areas in the four months ending June 2019.

The demand for services for older people, including aged residential care and home-based support services, continued to increase with close to $4 million of additional unbudgeted services provided.

He said the DHB was working with local councils, primary health organisations and community providers to help respond to the population growth.

Pāpāmoa was identified as an area of growth and the DHB was working with health care providers in the area to provide after-hours care while looking at more sustainable options in the long term, Everitt said.

Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns said the increase in the older population across the Bay of Plenty was to be expected.

The area was an attractive retirement option and was reflected in the number of retirement villages and village developments, he said.