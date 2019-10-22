A Tauranga restaurant has spiced up the lives of its customers to take away New Zealand's People's Choice restaurant title.

Great Spice in Ōtumoetai received the most votes for the award, put on by online food delivery platform Menulog.

The restaurant that serves Indian cuisine took the top prize out of the 56 restaurants nominated from across the country.

Owner Khem Aryal said their food was special as it was made "from the heart" and he hoped that shined through when people tried their dishes.

Advertisement

Menulog's commercial director Rory Murphy said the awards were designed to recognise the hard work and success of their restaurant partners.

"Great Spice has done an exceptional job bringing authentic cuisine to Tauranga and welcoming customers with open arms,"

"It's a huge achievement for Khem and the team."

The most popular restaurant in the Bay of Plenty region was voted as Thai Thani in Pāpāmoa.