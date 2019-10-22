Planned public screenings of the three final Rugby World Cup games have been cancelled due to licensing issues.

Tauranga Crossing announced on social media today it planned to screen both semi-final games this weekend as well as the final match next weekend on the big screen following responses on a social media poll from more than 1700 people.

Sooo we're thinking: Rugby World Cup 2019 FINAL on the BIG Vmax screen at Event Cinemas Tauranga Crossing! Thoughts? Posted by Tauranga Crossing on Wednesday, 9 October 2019

But a mere seven hours later the centre back-tracked and publically announced it could no longer air any of the games despite having been given the "green light" previously.

The statement said although the games were free-to-air, the size of the screens breached the licensing rights between Spark and World Rugby.

Advertisement

"We were initially given the green light, but the light changed colour before we got to kick-off," the statement said.

"Although the Rugby World Cup semifinal and final games are free-to-air we are unable to screen them at Event Cinemas due to the licensing rights between Spark and World Rugby which limits the size of the screen the games are allowed to be shown on."

The games would have aired in the V-Max cinema with tickets on a first-in, first-served basis.

Hi team, sorry to be the bearer of bad news. Although the Rugby World Cup semi-final and final games are free-to-air we... Posted by Tauranga Crossing on Monday, 21 October 2019

Something & Social and The Millhouse, which are at Tauranga Crossing, will be screening both semi-final and final games.

The games

Semi-finals

• England v New Zealand: Saturday October 26, 9pm

• Wales v South Africa: Sunday October 27, 10pm

• Final: November 2, 10pm