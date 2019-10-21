Moments before signing the oath, councillor-elect for Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Iti told the audience he had so much faith he and fellow councillors could be the change people wanted to see.

Iti, alongside 13 others, was among those at Mānuka Tutahi Marae in Whakatāne to be sworn in as councillors elect of Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana today.

After thanking people who had contributed to his campaign and those who had supported him, Iti went on to tell the audience the reason behind his decision to stand in the election.

