After a tie in the Murupara-Galatea ward of the Whakatāne District Council elections,

Hinerangi Goodman has been elected after a special lot draw.

READ MORE:

• Local Body elections: The new mayor and councillors by town

• Local body elections: follow our live updates

• Updated results for Whakatāne District local elections

• Whakatāne's new mayor Judy Turner, progress results suggest

The final vote count had candidates Goodman and Alison Silcock each with 262 votes.

Electoral officer Dale Ofsoske said this situation was "unprecedented" for the Whakatāne District Council in determining its councillors.

Advertisement

Clause 58(5) of the Local Electoral Regulations 2001 states that the successful candidate will be decided by lot, and Ofsoske carried out the process this afternoon.

"This has been a challenging situation for the candidates and highlights the adage that 'every vote counts'," he said.

"There is a clear and definite process to follow under the guidance of the Local Electoral Act 2001 when there is a tie, and this has been the only way to determine the successful candidate," he said.



The inaugural meeting of the new council would commence with a pōhiri to welcome elected members at 1 pm on October 25 at the Whakatāne District Council Civic Centre.