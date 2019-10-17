Two people have been charged with aggravated robbery after a spate of robberies in Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said three people were apprehended in Whakatāne overnight on Wednesday, in relation to a number of robberies of individuals that had occurred in the Eastern Bay of Plenty in recent days.



Two people were charged with aggravated robbery and appeared in Whakatāne District Court yesterday afternoon.



They were driving a silver 2003 Mazda Familia hatchback and were in possession of a firearm when apprehended.



The police spokeswoman said police believe there may be other victims who have not yet contacted police.

She said police encouraged anyone who has been a victim, or who has witnessed activity that could assist our enquiries, to call Whakatane CIB via 105.