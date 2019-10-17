Bay of Plenty Steamer Tom Franklin will play his blazer game tonight in the team's home semi-final against Manawatu in Rotorua.

The two sides have been named for the Mitre 10 Cup championship playoff with Steamers assistant coach Mike Delany insisting Manawatu would be a different beast from the side they trounced 46-10 in Round 9.

Delany said that result was history and the side wasn't taking anything for granted.

"We know Manawatu is a good side. They have had a few injuries and they will be a different beast come finals time. Mitre 10 Cup is a real tough competition, a couple of weeks is a long time for a team and so it's about looking at their threats and seeing how we can counter that."

He said the team hadn't let the thought of a semi-final impact on the preparation for the game being played at the Rotorua International Stadium.

"We've had a good rest after the Southland game. The boys have embraced the start of another week. Everyone is in good spirits and just excited about getting out there on Friday night."

This has meant keeping the same routine as they have the entire season.

"We've tried to keep things pretty consistent throughout the year. There is a buzz in the final week but we just make sure we have the same processes in place. The culture in the team is really good and the boys are just wanting to get on with it.

"They understand it's a big week but at the same time not over-thinking it. We've just made sure we control our game and work on things that we needed to work on."

Delany said there was something unique about this year's team.

"The culture within our side is about trying to improve every week. So, we've put leaders amongst the group to ensure the side doesn't get complacent. Manawatu is a real threat and we have to be clinical if we want to get the right result."

Tonight's match is free to the public, a fact which has excited the players.

"I was pretty pumped with the idea of free entry, I'm from Rotorua and it's awesome to see. In my playing days, I loved the international stadium. It's a great ground to play on and I don't think too many teams enjoy coming there," Delany said.

"So, if the supporters can really embrace that and get in behind it that would be great. The players have talked all week about how excited they are about it being free and the potential of all the support they will have at the game."

The gates open at 6.30pm and parking is also free. Kick off is 7.35pm.

Bay of Plenty Steamers side:

1.Aidan Ross (C) (34)

2.Nathan Vella (7)

3.Ross Geldenhuys (17)

4.Baden Wardlaw (18)

5.Alex Ainley (6)

6.Tom Franklin * (14)

7.Mitch Karpik (25)

8.Hoani Matenga (17)

9.Richard Judd (26)

10. Dan Hollinshead (34)

11. Joe Ravouvou (7)

12. Chase Tiatia (45)

13. Mathew Skipwith-Garland (17)

14. Fa'asiu Fuatai (16)

15. Emoni Narawa (11)

16. Kurt Eklund (10)

17. Chris Eves (2)

18. Jeff Thwaites (40)

19. Aaron Carroll (19)

20. Hugh Blake (34)

21. Leroy Carter (9)

22. Jason Robertson (13)

23. Pryor Collier (5)



* Denotes debut

** Denotes blazer game – 15 games

() Denotes games played

Team subject to change



Manawatu Turbos side:

1.Fraser Armstrong

2.Sam Stewart

3.Sione Asi

4.Fraser Stone

5.Liam Mitchell

6.Nick Crosswell

7.Johnny Galloway

8.Brayden Iose

9.Jamie Booth

10.Otere Black

11.Ben Werthmuller

12. James Tofa

13. Josiah Maraku

14. Te Rangatira Waitokia

15. Sam Malcolm

16. Nick Grogan

17. Fa'alelei Sione

18. Paulo Leleisiuao

19. Rhys Pedersen

20. Sione Tu'ipulotu

21. Atutahi Henare

22. Stewart Cruden

23. Hamish Northcott