

The new makeup of the Tauranga City Council can now be revealed, including Bill Grainger being re-elected as one of the two Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward councillors.

Grainger has been elected for a fifth term alongside newcomer Tina Salisbury who joins him as the second Te Papa-Welcome Bay ward councillor.

Steve Morris has also been re-elected as the Mount Maunganui-Papamoa Ward councillor and the second ward councillor is independent Dawn Kiddie.

Elected as the two Otumoetai-Pyes Pa ward councillors were Larry Baldock and Jako Abrie.

The four councillors at large are Kelvin Clout, Andrew Hollis, Heidi Hughes and John Robson and Tenby Powell was elected as mayor with an absolute majority of 14, 850 votes.

Tauranga's electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the voter turnout was 40.28 per cent from 38,216 voting papers, excluding special votes.

This compared to 38 per cent voting return in 2016.