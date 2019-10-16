Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology has taken out an international award against tough competition from across Australasia.

Up against some of Australia and New Zealand's biggest tertiary education providers, they were presented the "Institution of the year" award at the 2019 Tertiary Education Facilities Management Association Awards.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner as part of the Tertiary Education Management Conference in Adelaide.

The conference is the only one in the tertiary sector that covers the full range of functions in institutions, and is designed to allow participants to build strong networks across Australia and New Zealand.

Toi Ohomai Tauranga Facilities Manager Lizzie Reinecke receives the award. Photo / Supplied

The award's criteria were based on business best practice, innovation in management and strategic problem-solving, as well as positive impact.

The Toi Ohomai facilities team submitted an entry focused on the challenges of merging 68 sites across the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato regions, and the subsequent impact on the institute's facilities team portfolio, structure and stakeholder engagement.

Toi Ohomai Tauranga Facilities Manager Lizzie Reinecke said receiving the prestigious award was an honour and that it was all thanks to the amazing collaborative efforts within the Toi Ohomai Facilities team.

"Everyone stepped up over and above their normal duties for many weeks, and it was great to see our teams come together and combine forces to make this massive undertaking a success.

"We're so proud of our team and hopefully winning this award will just motivate us to strive for continued excellence and collaboration," she said.