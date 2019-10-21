Doug Leeder has been re-elected unopposed to another term as chairman of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council - Toi Moana.

Councillor Jane Nees has also returned unopposed to the role of deputy chairwoman.

The inaugural meeting of the 11th term of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council began with a powhiri and swearing-in ceremony held at Te Mānuka Tutahi Marae, in Whakatāne today.

Doug Leeder has been elected unopposed to a further term as chairperson of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana. Photo / File

Speaking after the meeting Leeder said he was looking forward to progressing the council's four community outcomes - a healthy environment, freshwater for life, safe and resilient communities and a vibrant region.

Many councillors expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to take their oaths of office within the Mataatua wharenui.

The new Council is:

• Norm Bruning (Western Bay of Plenty General)

• Bill Clark (Eastern Bay)

• Stuart Crosby (Tauranga General)

• Toi Iti (Kōhī Māori)

• Chairperson Douglas Leeder (Eastern Bay)

• David Love (Tauranga General)

• Matemoana McDonald (Mauao Māori)

• Deputy Chairperson Jane Nees (Western Bay of Plenty General)

• Stacey Rose (Tauranga General)

• Paula Thompson (Tauranga General)

• Lyall Thurston (Rotorua General)

• Andrew von Dadelszen (Tauranga General)

• Te Taru White (Ōkurei Māori)

• Kevin Winters (Rotorua General).