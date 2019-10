Two people seriously injured in a crash in Te Puna are now stable in hospital.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said the two Tauranga men, both in their 50's, remained in Tauranga Hospital in stable conditions.

The crash, which involved a truck and motorcycle on Te Puna Rd, was reported to emergency services about 3.50pm yesterday.

Two people with serious injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.