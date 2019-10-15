Everyday trash was transformed into treasure when pizza boxes were crafted into works of art for an exhibition to raise awareness of homelessness in Tauranga.

Homeless charity Kai Aroha put on the "A Slice of Humanity" exhibition in honour of World Homeless Day on October 10.

The 46 pieces of work on display at the People's Gallery in the Historic Village were created by a range of people - from local politicians and professional artists to streeties themselves.

Kai Aroha committee member Oskar Sigurdsson. Photo / George Novak

The exhibition has drawn more than 100 people through the doors since it opened.

Twenty-two of the art pieces have been sold,

