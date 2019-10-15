On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Twenty-two of the art pieces have been sold,raising about $600 for Kai Aroha.
Artist Sam Allen was among the creatives whose colourful work dotted the whitewashed walls of the gallery.
Allen's striking piece of a man and tiger's mirroring roars aimed to illustrate the frustration of living on the "concrete jungle" streets. He said using a cardboard box as a canvas looped in how streeties "used cardboard boxes as a home".
Kai Aroha director Tania Lewis-Rickard said the exhibition aimed to spread awareness of homelessness and to send a message to people on the streets that they were not alone.
Some of the work was created by people who were currently homeless.
"You see messages of hope and cries for help in the signage art of some of the streeties. You see works of art made by people who were once homeless and are now housed," she said.