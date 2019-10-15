Everyday trash was transformed into treasure when pizza boxes were crafted into works of art for an exhibition to raise awareness of homelessness in Tauranga.

Homeless charity Kai Aroha put on the "A Slice of Humanity" exhibition in honour of World Homeless Day on October 10.

The 46 pieces of work on display at the People's Gallery in the Historic Village were created by a range of people - from local politicians and professional artists to streeties themselves.

The exhibition has drawn more than 100 people through the doors since it opened.

Twenty-two of the art pieces have been sold, raising about $600 for Kai Aroha.

Artist Sam Allen was among the creatives whose colourful work dotted the whitewashed walls of the gallery.

Allen's striking piece of a man and tiger's mirroring roars aimed to illustrate the frustration of living on the "concrete jungle" streets. He said using a cardboard box as a canvas looped in how streeties "used cardboard boxes as a home".

Kai Aroha director Tania Lewis-Rickard said the exhibition aimed to spread awareness of homelessness and to send a message to people on the streets that they were not alone.

Some of the work was created by people who were currently homeless.

"You see messages of hope and cries for help in the signage art of some of the streeties. You see works of art made by people who were once homeless and are now housed," she said.

"This exhibition has brought many together. It is beyond what I had expected."

Kai Aroha committee member Oskar Sigurdsson said the exhibition was "absolutely brilliant."

"It offers a slice of humanity and is a good way to bring awareness," he said.

A Kai Aroha volunteer, who asked not to be named, said the exhibition was not just about raising money - it also spread awareness and allowed creative expression.

"People are able to share part of their heart and say things they're not usually able to say."

The exhibition will close today.