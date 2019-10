Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Ōropi which has left one person in a critical condition.

A police spokesman said the crash which involved two vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 36 and Mangatoi Rd was reported to police about 4.30 pm today.

One lane was blocked for a time.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, and motorists were urged to

avoid the area if possible, he said.