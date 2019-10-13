A whopping 189 Lotto Strike players got a pleasant boost to their wallets over the weekend, with 14 of them from the Bay of Plenty and Lakes region.

Each player took away close to $6000 each in Saturday night's Strike Must Be Won draw.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by close to 200 players.

Locally, winners scored big from Rotorua, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Taupō, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki and Te Puke.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.

WHERE DID THE PLAYERS SCORE THEIR WINNING TICKETS?:

MyLotto - Bay of Plenty

Opotiki New World - Opotiki

My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza - Pāpāmoa

Countdown Fairy Springs - Rotorua

Lucky Lotto Shop - Rotorua

Springfield Superette & Lotto - Rotorua

Te Ngae Four Square - Rotorua

Whitcoulls Taupo - Taupō

Park Mini Mart - Tauranga

Summit Superette - Tauranga

Te Puke New World - Te Puke

New World Tokoroa - Tokoroa

Caltex Whakatane - Whakatāne

Halfway Store - Whakatāne