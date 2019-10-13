A whopping 189 Lotto Strike players got a pleasant boost to their wallets over the weekend, with 14 of them from the Bay of Plenty and Lakes region.
Each player took away close to $6000 each in Saturday night's Strike Must Be Won draw.
The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by close to 200 players.
Locally, winners scored big from Rotorua, Whakatāne, Tokoroa, Taupō, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki and Te Puke.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.
WHERE DID THE PLAYERS SCORE THEIR WINNING TICKETS?:
MyLotto - Bay of Plenty
Opotiki New World - Opotiki
My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza - Pāpāmoa
Countdown Fairy Springs - Rotorua
Lucky Lotto Shop - Rotorua
Springfield Superette & Lotto - Rotorua
Te Ngae Four Square - Rotorua
Whitcoulls Taupo - Taupō
Park Mini Mart - Tauranga
Summit Superette - Tauranga
Te Puke New World - Te Puke
New World Tokoroa - Tokoroa
Caltex Whakatane - Whakatāne
Halfway Store - Whakatāne