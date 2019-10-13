New blood has offered new hope for some of Western Bay of Plenty's community boards, with the entire Te Puke contingent being replaced.

Firefighters Richard Crawford, Tupaea Rolleston, who also runs his own security company, community co-ordinator Dale Snell and community advocate Kassie Ellis will make up Te Puke's new Community Board, having beat five others to the seats in this year's local body elections.

After preliminary results were released Sunday night, Crawford received the most votes (1304), followed by Rolleston (1145), Snell (1136) and Ellis (993). They replace outgoing members Peter Miller, Bev Button, Joan Dugmore and Ron Spratt. Dugmore was the only member contesting for a seat in this year's election.

Unsuccessful contender Stephen Fawcett said he was encouraged by the new board because its diversity was more reflective of the wider community.

In Ōmokoroa, husband and wife team Derek (934) and Teresa Sage (1066) will join Peter Presland (1064) and John Evans (622) to represent the coastal community while in Katikati Ben Warren (2050), Neil Harray (1953), Kate Sutherland (1592) and Christina Humphreys (1520) will make up the new community board there.

At Waihī Beach, the community board representation stood uncontested, with Ross Goudie, Bob Hulme, Marilyn Roberts and Don Ryan automatically elected.

Final results will be released later in the week.