Bill Grainger has overtaken Terry Molloy in the race for the second Welcome Bay-Te Papa ward seat on Tauranga City Council behind top-polling newcomer Tina Salisbury.

Progress results yesterday had Molloy ahead of Grainger by 30 votes, but just-released preliminary results put Grainger over the line and Molloy in fourth place.

Third place has been taken by another newcomer, Anna Larsen, who is about 50 points below Grainger.

With some special votes still to be counted, the race is not over yet.

Final results are due to come out on Friday.