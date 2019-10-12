After the first round of the Bay of Plenty Cup, Bayleys Central Indians have moved into a share of the competition lead with a win in the Rotorua derby against Geyser City.

Geyser batted first at Boord Park, producing a good sized target after they were bowled out for 168. Batting at three, overseas professional and new recruit Sam Kershaw anchored the Geyser innings with 73 while former Bay of Plenty representative Dane Sorrenson chipped in with 25 runs. Central's Parv Mehta continued his good form with the ball taking four wickets for 38 runs.

Central Indians captain Stephen Nicholls picked up from last week's century to again lead his side to victory with a patient 76 as the combined side got home with six wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, for the second October in a row, Brett Hampton gave a master-class in batting as he powered Eves Realty Greerton to victory over Element IMF Cadets in a rain shortened match reduced to 26 overs per side.

Cadets had early success, taking their first wicket with the second ball of the game. Greerton new recruit Bruce Kerr then took control belting 65 runs off 37 balls. Coming in at four, Hampton blasted 119 off just 48 balls, in a whirlwind innings which produced 16 sixes. The Northern Districts batsman produced a similar performance on the opening day of last season, scoring 155 in a Twenty20 encounter.

Greerton finished on 245 for the loss of five wickets. Jacob Logan was the best of the Cadets bowlers taking two wickets for 55 runs.

Logan then led the way for the Cadets reply with 37 runs while Joe Carter, Lee Te Hurne and Mayura Galappaththi got into the 20s. The lack of any substantial partnerships resulted in Cadets being restricted to 175/8.

The second rain affected match in the Western Bay of Plenty also produced a solid target. New World Te Puke batted first in their home ground match-up with Generation Home Lake Taupō, to post 196/9 in their 34 overs. Captain Stephen Crossan top scored with 67 runs and AJ How took three wickets for the visitors.

Three wicket bags from Iman Singh and Christian MacDonald did most of the damage as Lake Taupoō were removed for just 123 to hand Te Puke a 73 run win.

A sodden outfield at Waipuna Park resulted in the game between Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College and Carrus Mount Maunganui being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Bay of Plenty Cup Results

Te Puke 196/9 (Stephen Crossan 67, Blair McKenzie 36; AJ How 3/44, Roger Urbahn 2/32, Habib Malik 2/42, Drew Brieley 2/47) beat Lake Taupō CC 123 (H Malik 33, D Brieley 22; Iman Singh 3/38, Christian MacDonald 3/20, Cam Riley 2/31) - 34 over match.

Greerton 254/5 (Brett Hampton 119no, Bruce Kerr 65, Pip Thickpenny 34; Jacob Logan 2/55) beat Element IMF Cadets 175/8 (J Logan 37, Joe Carter 29, Lee Te Hurne 27, Mayura Galappaththi 23; Umesh Ranaraja 2/19, Jared Tutty 2/28, Josh Bates 2/29) – 26 over match.

Geyser City 168 (Sam Kershaw 73, Dane Sorrenson 25; Parv Mehta 4/38, Andrew Gibbs 3/37, LS Bhatti 2/25) lost to Central Indians 170/4 (Stephen Nicholls 76, Aaron Bennett 30, Ben Sandford 20no; S Kershaw 3/35).

Tauranga Boys' College v Mount Maunganui – abandoned.

Points Table

Greerton 13, Central Indians 13, Te Puke 13, Lake Taupo CC 7, Tauranga Boys College 4, Mount Maunganui 4, Cadets 1, Geyser City 1.