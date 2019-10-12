New Zealand is a mecca for amazing experiences and one group is on a mission to motivate those to get out and experience it.

Double Olympic kayaker Mike Dawson was one of those on a mission who spared five minutes between activities to speak to the Rotorua Daily Post.

"We wanted to see how many activities we could fit in one day within our own backyard.

"However, we know it's not the same for everyone so the concept is about creating a movement for New Zealanders to step out the door and get active in a time where less and less Kiwis are enjoying what we have."

Advertisement

He said he wanted to raise awareness of the day which could motivate others to do something they love.

Kayaker Mike Dawson said the days itinerary came close to being his perfect day. Photo / Jamie Troughton Dscribe Media Services

"It is mostly about sharing that experience with their mates. It is about getting off your screens and outdoors."

On the agenda was rafting the Kaituna, biking through Whakarewarewa and skiing Mount Ruapehu which was pretty close to Dawson's perfect day.

"Starting your day at the top of a mountain with all your friends is the start of a good day.

"Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau is the epicentre of amazing adventures. Once you live in big cities, or concrete jungles you realise what you are taking for granted."

The itinerary:

1. Ski Ruapehu

2. Hot pools in Taupō

3. Mountain bike shuttles in Whakarewarewa

4. Walking on the Kaituna river track

5. Raft the Kaituna

6. Surf/beach session at Papamoa

7. Sunset beer at Pap Tav