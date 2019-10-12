Whakatāne's new mayor is Judy Turner, preliminary results suggest.

Former mayor Tony Bonne chose not to stand again after four terms.

Judy Turner was his deputy before he stood down.

This term will be Turner's third on the council.

Meanwhile former deputy mayor Lyn Riesterer will fill ​John Forbes' old boots, if progress voting results for Ōpōtiki are on the money.

She had 1152 votes, twice the number of votes of Ōpōtiki mayoralty runner-up Alex Dobie's 582.

Forbes did not seek re-election.

Louis Rāpihana appears to have won the Coast Ward.

Barry Howe, Steve Nelson and Shona Rosalie Browne appear to have won the Ōpōtiki Ward seats.

Debi Hocart and David Moore are the apparent winners of the Waioeka-Waiōtahe Ward seats.

Riesterer has already spent six years on the council.

"Let's make our district's existing motto - strong community, strong future - our central theme and work collectively at achieving this... I hold honesty and integrity to be my strongest assets, along with my ability to listen and respond," she said in her campaign.

