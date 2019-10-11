Toi Iti, son of activist Tame Iti, has topped Tīpene Marr to take the Kōhi Māori constituency seat on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Marr previously held the seat, but he had just 1212 votes in the preliminary counts, as opposed to Iti's 1956.

Kevin Winters and Lyall Thurston have defended their Rotorua constituency roles against contender Katie Paul.

Matemoana has retained the Mauao Māori constituency seat with 1345 votes and Jane Nees and Norm Burning have won their seats in the Western Bay of Plenty constituency again.

All other councillors were elected unopposed.

Stuart Crosby. Photo / File

That includes Bill Clark and Doug Leeder in the Eastern Bay of Plenty constituency, and Stuart Crosby, David Love, Stacey Rose, Paula Thompson and Andrew von Dadelszen in the Tauranga constituency.

Te Taru White was also the only contender for the Okurei Māori constituency.