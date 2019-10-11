Local elections 2019

The last few months have seen council contender debates get fiery. A candidate walked off stage at one meeting, another was clapped off stage while she was still talking and another suggested housing homeless in barns. But the battle for seats on the region's councils comes to a close today. Zizi Sparks finds out how to place a last-minute vote and when the region's new mayors and councillors will be known.

