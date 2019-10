A car was found on fire in Pāpāmoa overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fire crews were called to a car fire on a boat ramp off Bell Rd about 11.15pm.

The car was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, the spokesman said.

However, the spokesman said the fire was extinguished quickly and there were "no people or properties at any risk".

Police were also called to the scene.