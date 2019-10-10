The identity of the 21-year-old accused of causing the death of a Te Puke homeless man can now be revealed.

Name suppression lapsed for Jayden Stuart Long in Tauranga District Court today.

Long earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing the death of 56-year-old Roy Harley Taylor in May this year and elected trial by jury.

Taylor's body was found by a member of the public in a grass reserve behind the Te Puke Memorial Hall and Te Puke Library about 4pm on May 10.

Long's lawyer David Pawson told Judge John McDonald there were no hardship grounds on which he could further argue for his client's identity to be kept a secret.

Judge McDonald lifted the suppression order and further remanded Long on bail to next appear in court on December 13 for a case review hearing.