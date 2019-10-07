Police have announced a further 100 firearm amnesty and buy-back collection events, with five more set to come to the Bay of Plenty.

So far, more than 250 events had been held throughout New Zealand and police are urging people to make the most of these new events.

The events in the Bay of Plenty region will take place over the coming weekends in Rotorua, Ōhope, Taupō, Turangi and Te Puke.

From December 20, people will no longer be eligible for compensation.

After this date, people possessing prohibited firearms will be committing a crime, and may be prosecuted.

Handing in prohibited firearms and parts at collection events were just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options included hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a police station.

It is important to complete the online notification form on police's website first, indicating a hand-in preference.

People must bring ID, a bank account number, an online notification number and a firearm licence if applicable, along with their firearm or part.

Further collection event locations will be announced in early November.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

October 12

Ohope Hall, Ohope 9am-1pm

October 19

Taupo Vintage Car Club, Taupo 9am-1pm

October 26

Te Wharewaka Building, Turangi 9am-1pm

November 2

Te Puke Sports Club, Te Puke 9am-1pm

November 9

International Stadium, Rotorua 9am-1pm