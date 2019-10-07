Tauranga is set to be treated to the vibrancy of Diwali this Labour weekend.

The Historic Village will come to life with colourful light, the sights and sounds of Bharatanatyam, Bollywood and Punjabi dancing and the delicious tastes and aromas of traditional vegetarian delights and Indian street food.

Highlights of the festival include performances from the Soornapur Dance group, the energetic Bay of Plenty Bhangra Dance group, the young, talented Masti Dance group, and dynamic and graceful Arya from Tauranga.

These acts will also be supported by the Te Puke Women's Dance group and Te Puke Fairhaven Indian Dance group.

The event will be interactive with opportunities for all the family to get involved with dance workshops, henna and face painting, and enriching Vedic storytelling as well as painting traditional Diyas (lamps) which will be lit to decorate the festival venue.

In keeping with the family theme, the event will be drug and alcohol free with a strong sustainability theme and the food village using only compostable plates and cutlery.

Event organiser Dhruva Reid said he was excited to bring this new event to the city of Tauranga.

"The ancient Indian celebration of Diwali, now celebrated widely throughout the world, has taken on an international and non-sectarian feel and has been a staple event in other New Zealand cities for many years. We are excited to bring this vibrant historic event to the city of Tauranga for all people, faiths and cultures to appreciate and enjoy," Reid said.

The festival will run from 4pm to 10pm on October 25.

The event is free entry. Its sponsors include Toi Ohomai, Tauranga City Council, TECT, Bay Trust and the Infinity Foundation.

Festival of Diwali

Historic Village, Tauranga

4pm to 10pm

Free entry