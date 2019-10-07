The man that was found dead in a damaged boat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Maunganui on Saturday was only 29-years-old.

A police spokesman said police were investigating the death of the Tauranga man and would like to speak to anyone who entered or exited Tauranga by boat Friday night or Saturday morning.

He said they would also like to speak to people fishing in the harbour entrance or walking around the Mauao base track during the same period.

The man's body was located in a damaged boat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Maunganui about 7.50am on Saturday.

Police officers at the scene confirmed one man was dead and another man was found with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were working closely with Maritime NZ to understand the circumstances.