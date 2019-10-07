The sale of the iconic Maketu Pies has resulted in a level of interest not seen for some time.

Maketu Pies was placed in receivership at the end of September at the request of directors due to the "critical financial position" of the company.

Owned by husband and wife Grant and Karen Wilson, the business on Little Waihi Rd has operated in Maketū for about 36 years.

It is the community's biggest employer with about 40 staff, mostly locals.

The deadline for expressions of interest ends today.

One of two joint receivers, Thomas Rodewald, said interest had been good and described the sale process as a work in progress.

"We've got three parties going through today [Monday], there was one in yesterday [Sunday] and we have more booked in for tomorrow," Rodewald said.

"People are working through their terms of interest with us.

"While I have had companies that have attracted more potential buyers, I haven't seen this level of interest for a long time. It's more than just a reasonable amount."

He would not give details about interested parties but it is understood local iwi were one.

However, the level of interest has done nothing to allay fears within the coastal community.

A local, who did not wish to be named, said uncertainty was causing fear, especially for staff of Maketu Pies.

"My daughter works for the company and we were just talking about this today," the woman said.

"For the staff, it's about not knowing whether they will have a job or not, especially close to Christmas."

She said her daughter had made the decision to start looking for alternative employment just in case.

"We've also got to face facts that whoever does buy the company might buy it just for the brand and then shift the manufacturing out of Maketu. That is a real possibility," she said.

"Transport here is a problem for a lot of people. Many are unlicensed and many more have cars that are not warranted or registered. If they're working at the pie shop they can easily walk to work or get a ride with someone else.

"If they have to find work outside Maketū, transport will be an issue."

The woman said Work and Income staff had offered to meet with Maketu Pies employees and help out where they could.

"I think as well as being anxious, the community is also feeling sad for Grant and Karen. No-one is angry with them, they [Maketū locals] know how hard they've worked to keep the family business going.

"I believe if there was time, the community would rally together and try and get some money sorted to help out – but there's just not time."

The woman said she hoped locals would be given information about the sale as soon as it was available.

"Until then we'll stay anxious."

Maketu Landing dairy manager Angrez Singh said locals had been asking dairy staff if they knew what was going on with the sale.

"A lot of people have been asking but we tell them we don't know," Singh said. "Nobody is telling us anything."

He said he had not heard any talk about fear the business would be relocated once it had sold.