Armed Offender Squad members have stormed on to a central Tauranga street this afternoon.

A resident in Selwyn St said he could see members of the Armed Offender Squad at his property about 1.25pm, plus multiple police cars.

The man, who would not be named, said he could also see a young woman with a baby in the driveway and "people wandering up and down". However, he was unsure what the matter was about.

The man questioned why police didn't evacuate the area or at least let residents know what was going on.

A police media spokeswoman said officers got the call-out to a family harm incident on Selwyn Street about 11.30am.

AOS assisted police as a precaution, she said.

There were no apparent injuries and the incident had now resolved.

One person had been taken into custody following this, she said.