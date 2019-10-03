A strategy that aims to transform the health system for Māori will be rolled out in the Bay of Plenty next week.

The Māori Health Rūnanga of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board will launch Te Toi Ahorangi 2030 Toi Ora Strategy at Manuka Tūtahi Marae in Whakatāne next Wednesday.

The Māori Health Rūnanga is made up of 17 iwi governance representatives.

Toi Ora was a local vision, determined by iwi in 2007. This vision directly aligned with He Korowai Oranga, the Government's national Māori Health Strategy and its vision of Pae Ora - healthy, Māori futures.

Toi Ora, the vision of Te Toi Ahorangi, included five interconnected elements that created flourishing individuals, families, environments, iwi and hapū.

Rūnanga chairman Pouroto Ngaropo said they stood on the foundation of all of iwi leaders who have gone before them and their important work.

A ten-year strategy, Te Toi Ahorangi ensured that iwi and the Bay of Plenty District Health

Board were partnering for outcomes across sectors and ensuring that tāngata whenua of wellbeing were addressed and invested in here in the Bay of Plenty.

"We must uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Pou Oranga here in Te Moana a Toi so that tāngata whenua may once again flourish," Bay of Plenty District Health Board chairwoman Sally Webb said.

The launch will begin with a 10am pōwhiri at Manuka Tūtahi Marae.